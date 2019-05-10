Cleveland officials announce reward for arrest of arson suspect accused of starting blaze that injured firefighter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland is urging residents to provide information regarding an alleged arsonist accused of starting a fire that led to the serious injury of a firefighter.
In hopes of encouraging tips, a $10,000 reward for information leading an arrest is being offered.
Fire investigators believe, on April 29, a home in the 2900 block of East 66th Street was intentionally set on fire.
A firefighter sustained a broken leg while battling the blaze.
More information will be provided at a press conference Monday morning at 9 a.m. with Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, several city council members, Fire Chief Angelo Calvillo, and Local 93 Union President Francis Lally.
