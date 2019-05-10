Cleveland officials announce reward for arrest of arson suspect accused of starting blaze that injured firefighter

Cleveland officials announce reward for arrest of arson suspect accused of starting blaze that injured firefighter
(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson | May 10, 2019 at 3:32 PM EDT - Updated May 10 at 3:50 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland is urging residents to provide information regarding an alleged arsonist accused of starting a fire that led to the serious injury of a firefighter.

In hopes of encouraging tips, a $10,000 reward for information leading an arrest is being offered.

Fire investigators believe, on April 29, a home in the 2900 block of East 66th Street was intentionally set on fire.

A firefighter sustained a broken leg while battling the blaze.

More information will be provided at a press conference Monday morning at 9 a.m. with Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, several city council members, Fire Chief Angelo Calvillo, and Local 93 Union President Francis Lally.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.