Deliberations underway in trial for Cleveland man accused of killing mom of 7

Lowell Harris (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
By Julia Tullos | May 10, 2019 at 11:35 AM EDT - Updated May 10 at 11:35 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Jury members are now deliberating in the trial for a Cleveland man accused of murdering his live-in girlfriend.

Lowell Harris, 63, is charged with shooting and killing Holly Watkins, 57, inside their Emery Avenue home on the city’s West Side on April 17, 2018.

Watkins leaves behind seven children.

Holly Watkins was murdered in April 2018 inside her Emery Avenue home on Cleveland's West Side.
Cleveland police said family members went to the home after Watkins didn’t show up for work that day.

Watkins was found on the bedroom floor and pronounced dead at the scene.

Cleveland police said she died of a gunshot wound to the neck.

U.S. Marshals tracked down Harris several days later at a Columbia Station home.

According to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, Harris had personal items of Watkins inside his coat pocket when he was arrested.

Harris’s trial began on May 6 in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Timothy McCormick.

