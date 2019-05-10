Former Ohio trucker accused of murder and sexual assault ordered to undergo psychiatric evaluation by judge

MEDINA COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - A competency hearing was held Friday for Samuel Legg, a man accused of brutally violent crimes that include sexual assault and murder.
Legg, a former trucker, is charged with two counts of aggravated rape, after DNA evidence connected him to the attack of a 17-year-old girl in Medina County.
During Friday’s hearing, Medina County Common Pleas Judge Joyce Kimbler ordered Legg to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.
Legg is also charged with the murder of Sharon Kedzierski.
Kedzierski was found dead in April 1992 behind a former truck stop off of Route 46 in Austintown.
Kedzierski’s body wasn’t identified until 20 years after her death, using DNA.
Elyria Police have also reopened an investigation into the 1990 murder of Legg’s stepdaughter, Angela Hicks.
His sexual assault trial is still scheduled to begin on May 28.
