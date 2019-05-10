Former OSU assistant coach Zach Smith arrested

COLUMBUS, OH (WOIO) - WBNS in Columbus is reporting, former Ohio State assistant football coach Zach Smith was arrested Thursday after an incident with staff at Scioto Ridge Elementary School, in Powell.
According to the Delaware County Sheriff's, Smith got into a confrontation at the school when he was not allowed to pick up his children.
A deputy responded to the school and determined that Smith violated his protection order after speaking with him and witnesses.
Smith was arrested and taken to the Delaware County Jail. He was charged with a misdemeanor for violating the order.
The sheriff's office said Smith's wife was at the school on Thursday and he was not to pick up their children until after 6 p.m.
Smith was fired from his job at Ohio State last year after he was charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass after a dispute with his ex-wife Courtney Smith.
