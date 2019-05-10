Former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich says West Side Market being ignored by Cleveland City Hall

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Walking through the West Side Market with Dennis Kucinich, one thing is clear: He is a regular here.
“I’d like to have some of the beet hummus,” was his first order touring the facility.
Being a regular, he has a sharp sense of subtle changes.
“What’s up? I want to buy. Good to see you. How are things? How’s mom and dad?,” was typical of the many exchanges he had with vendors.
Despite it being early in the day, the main floor of the market, with all its meat, bakery, and other stands, is busy. The view of the market from the balcony is iconic in Cleveland.
“For me, this is an essential part of Cleveland,” he observed.
It is when you move to the adjacent produce area where things appear to have changed.
“It’s like a smile with a gap tooth,” said Kucinich, moving through an area where booths stand empty.
The area is one where, if you speak loudly, you hear your voice echo.
“To me it shows neglect and it’s not respectful of the market or it’s history, and they ought to be promoting this place,” is the gist of the former mayor’s concern.
Neglect is a word Kucinich used often. Problems vendors told him while shopping include higher booth rents, parking problems during sporting events and a lack of promotion.
“The larger question is, ‘What in the world is the city of Cleveland doing about this market?’ Why aren’t they promoting it? Why are they letting these empty stands be here? We ought to be celebrating this. We ought to be building it up and that’s why I wanted to make sure you had the chance to see some of the things that are going on that I think should be cause for concern," Kucinich says.
The management of the market has not returned a phone call for comment.
