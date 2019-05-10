GTI Copyright Complaint Procedures

Under the appropriate circumstances, we will terminate the account or membership of a user who repeatedly infringes the copyright(s) of GTI Content and/or disable the user’s access to any or all GTI Services. Each user agrees that if his or her account or membership is terminated and/or access is disabled pursuant to this Copyright Complaint Notice, the user will not attempt to establish a new account or membership under any name (real or assumed). The user further agrees that by opening a new account or registering for membership after being terminated and/or disabled, the user will have violated the Copyright Complaint Procedures and TOU and shall indemnify and hold us harmless for any and all liability that we may incur arising out of or in connection with the user’s use or misuse of the Services.