Hoppin’ Frog brewery introduces new beer inspired by Akron favorites

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - The Hoppin’ Frog Brewery in Akron has teamed up with ACME to distribute a drink made by popular by Akron favorites.
The newly released drink is called “The Florida Turbo Shandy."
It is the third addition to a trifecta and the latest beverage for the brewery’s drive-in series.
The drink is an ode to the soda made popular by Swenson’s and Skyway drive-ins in the area.
ACME and Hoppin’ Frog are teaming up for an event on Friday, May 17.
According to Karm, there will be a sampling event taking place at the ACME (Montrose) location from 4-6 p.m.
All three beers will be available; last year’s California, The Florida, and the Original Turbo Shandy.
The beers will go on sale for $4.99 per can at all ACME locations starting May 20.
They come in 16 oz. cans and pack 7 percent alcohol.
