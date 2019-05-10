Hoppin’ Frog brewery introduces new beer inspired by Akron favorites

Hoppin' Frog brewery introduces beers inspired by Akron favorites (Source: Hoppin' Frog Brewery)
By Randy Buffington | May 10, 2019

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - The Hoppin’ Frog Brewery in Akron has teamed up with ACME to distribute a drink made by popular by Akron favorites.

The newly released drink is called “The Florida Turbo Shandy."

It is the third addition to a trifecta and the latest beverage for the brewery’s drive-in series.

The drink is an ode to the soda made popular by Swenson’s and Skyway drive-ins in the area.

“I grew up on Swenson’s and Skyway in the 80s. So I couldn’t wait to get started.”
Fred Karm, owner of Hoppin' Frog

ACME and Hoppin’ Frog are teaming up for an event on Friday, May 17.

According to Karm, there will be a sampling event taking place at the ACME (Montrose) location from 4-6 p.m.

All three beers will be available; last year’s California, The Florida, and the Original Turbo Shandy.

The beers will go on sale for $4.99 per can at all ACME locations starting May 20.

They come in 16 oz. cans and pack 7 percent alcohol.

