Let your weekend sip away with artisanal gin cocktails: Cleveland Cooks

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - You don’t have to be a mixologist to enjoy gin season, all you need is a good bottle of Watershed.
Four Peel Collins
1.5 oz Watershed Four Peel Gin
.75 oz fresh lemon
.5 oz simple syrup (a 1:1 ratio of sugar to water)
Pour ingredients over ice and top with club soda.
Garnish with a lemon wheel.
Bees Knees
1.5 oz Watershed Bourbon Barrel Gin
.75 oz fresh lemon
.75 oz honey syrup (a 2:1 ratio honey to water)
Shake over ice and strain into coupe glass.
Guilded Tonic
1.5 oz Guild Gin from Watershed
Tonic Water
Pour gin over ice and top with tonic.
Garnish with your favorite seasonal herbs and fruits
