Man catches record-breaking 50-pound catfish in Pennsylvania

YORK CO., PA (CNN) - It's not always great to be a big fish in a big pond. You might get caught.
Jeff Bonawitz, 54, proved that when he reeled in a huge flathead catfish in Pennsylvania's Susquehanna River.
It's 45 inches long and weighs 50 pounds, 7 ounces - a new state record.
Bonawitz says he's caught plenty of catfish over the years, but nothing quite like this one.
The fish bent his rod straight down when he tried to pull it up, and he joked he thought it was a mermaid when it finally surfaced.
Bonawitz suspected he had a record but had to prove it. He kept the massive fish alive in a container overnight and took it to an official weighing location the next day.
Bonawitz joked the fish would keep his family fed for weeks, but he and his nephew set it free in the river after its measurements were certified.
