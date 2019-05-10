Moderately severe algal bloom expected in Lake Erie, NOAA predicts for 2019

FILE- In this Aug. 3, 2014 photo, a sample glass of Lake Erie water is photographed near the City of Toledo water intake crib, in Lake Erie, about 2.5 miles off the shore of Curtice, Ohio. Ohio and Michigan have agreed to sharply reduce phosphorus runoff blamed for a rash of harmful algae blooms on Lake Erie that have contaminated drinking water supplies and contributed to oxygen-deprived dead zones where fish can't survive, Friday, June 12, 2015. (AP Photo/Haraz N. Ghanbari, File) (Haraz N. Ghanbari)