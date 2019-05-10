Moderately severe algal bloom expected in Lake Erie, NOAA predicts for 2019

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its first report predicting the algal bloom in Lake Erie this year.
In the report, titled “Lake Erie Harmful Algal Bloom Early Season Projection,” scientists predict a “harmful algal bloom of moderate severity.”
The projected increase is due to a wetter than normal spring, according to NOAA.
The National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences said people can be exposed to harmful algae toxins from eating fish caught in contaminated water, swimming in or drinking the water, and from the air they breathe.
Health symptoms from toxins contamination can include vomiting, diarrhea, confusion, seizures, memory loss, paralysis, and even death.
NOAA will update the projection weekly with new data and weather model information through the end of June.
