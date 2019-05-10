A mother’s tragic death provides life for others: ’It was just a true blessing’

LOWELLVILLE, OH (WOIO) - Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 12. This will the first Mother’s Day Josie Brown and her sister will spend without their mother, Karey Gengler.
Gengler passed away December 2018 after suffering from an aneurysm. She was 46.
Out of their mother’s tragic death true blessings have surfaced.
“Something so good out of something so bad , it was just a true blessing,” said Brown.
Josie’s mom was an organ donor and her life went on to save others.
One of those people, Josie’s boyfriend, Mike Rogers, Jr.
Tonight at 11, Rogers shares his story and how he was diagnosed with a terminal illness just months before Gengler’s death.
