2 new Cleveland Heights restaurants by Chef Doug Katz, of Fire Food & Drink, opening soon

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -One of Cleveland’s premiere chefs is launching two more restaurants on Cleveland’s East Side.
Chef Doug Katz (of Fire Food & Drink in Shaker Square, Provenance at the Cleveland Museum of Art, and Fire Spice Company) is poised to open Chutney B. in the new Van Aken District in Shaker Heights, and Zhug, on Cedar Hill in Cleveland Heights.
Katz said he’s been inspired by the tandoor oven that he works out of at Fire.
He’s been experimenting with ethnically inspired dishes there for 18 years.
Toasting and grinding spices there lead to the birth of Fire Spice Company.
“I wanted to do something at Van Aken in the food hall that was ethnically inspired,” Katz said.
Chutney B will be a fast casual restaurant that offers rice bowls topped with Indian tomato masala, Thai yellow curry, or Moroccan harira (a vegan lentil and squash stew).
Customers will be able to pick from proteins like masala meatballs, miso glazed tofu or curry chicken, then top their bowls with various chutneys, like yogurt, spicy green and mango.
Chutney B. is targeted to open in late June.
Then in October, Katz is scheduled to open a new sit-down restaurant in the old Liquid Planet location on Cedar Hill (between Starbucks and Apple Tree Books).
Zhug will offer shareable, family style Middle Eastern and Mediterranean dishes and craft cocktails.
“The district is so busy and fun,” Katz said.
Zhug is like a Israeli version of a green chili chutney, and is his inspiration or jumping off point for many of the dishes they’ve developed.
Katz said he’s worked with up-and-coming members of his organization to launch both locations, and he’ll continue to spend most of his time cooking at Fire.
