Northeast Ohio Weather: Back to chilly for a while

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A cold front rolled through early this morning. Temperatures will remain in the 50s along the lake shore the rest of the day. You’ll still be above 60 degrees Akron-Canton area. I went with a mostly cloudy sky. More clouds south with a few leftover showers around in the morning. I have the sky becoming cloudy eventually tonight. We are going to locked in a chilly pattern the next several days as most of our weather systems will be from Canada.