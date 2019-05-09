Ohio, it seems, is one of the best places in the U.S. to spot Bigfoot

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Some people believe in Bigfoot. Some people do not. Regardless, there are many sightings reported every year, and those sightings are tracked by the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization.
So where is the best spot in the U.S. to catch a glimpse? Well, according to a new ranking from the organization -- along with the Travel Channel -- Ohio is right up there.
For serious Sasquatch spotters, a trip out to the Pacific Northwest should be on your bucket list. Washington came in at No. 1, and California came in at No. 2.
But in the Midwest (or states with schools in the Big Ten Conference), there are plenty of sightings, with Pennsylvania, Michigan and Ohio also appearing in top slots. Specifically, Ohio came in at No. 8. Here’s a bit of the Travel Channel’s write-up of “the grassman”:
The Eastern-half of Ohio is teeming with Bigfoot sightings. Numerous accounts have been reported of what locals call “the grassman” - a large ape-like creature that has been seen roaming the hills and forests of Ohio’s Appalachian plateau...
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.