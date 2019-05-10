Ohio woman reacts to mail carrier answering nature’s call outside her home: ‘I couldn’t believe it’

WARREN COUNTY, OH (FOX19) - A U.S. postal worker recently left behind more than the mail at a Warren County home.
A Morrow resident tells FOX19 the delivery woman decided to relieve herself outside of her home.
It doesn’t appear there was any malicious intent -- in the video obtained by FOX19 the mail carrier can be seen moving her truck, walking around the back, and popping a squat near the bumper.
It’s a scene that would have just about anyone ready to deliver a strong message to the Postal Service. The Morrow resident, who asked to be only identified as Lisa, says she had put her kids down for a nap when she heard a truck outside her home -- that’s when she took a look at her surveillance cameras.
“I see it’s our mail person and I watched, she had dropped off a package at our porch and then she went back out to my driveway got in her mail truck and she was starting to pull away but I noticed she stopped,” she said. “And I thought -- why is she stopping?"
That question was quickly answered when Lisa saw the mail carrier answering nature’s call.
“She parked right in front of my child’s swing, the little swing that we push him in everyday, got out, walked around the back of the truck and did what she did -- like I could clearly see what she was doing. I couldn’t believe it,” she said.
The mail woman left behind her mark in a place where Lisa’s children often play with their toy trucks.
FOX19 reached out to the United States Postal Service for comment and did not receive a statement in time for publication.
Lisa says she spoke with the post-master who was very apologetic, and she said all is forgiven but can’t understand why she wouldn’t just use any of the many public restroom that are within a five-minute drive of her home.
