Over 50,000 pounds of prescription drugs turned in by Ohio residents during nationwide drug take back event

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Drug Enforcement Administration and law enforcement agencies across the country held the annual semiannual event on April 27.
Over the course of 17 events since 2010, nearly 12 million pounds of unused or expired prescription medications have been collected.
In Ohio, authorities collected 50,821 pounds of pills.
The event was started in hopes of getting unused drugs out of the house, as well as raise awareness for addiction and overdose deaths.
“We know of many cases where leftover pain pills have led to an opioid addiction,” U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio Justin Herdman said. “Properly disposing of these pills is one important step anyone can take to get involved in turning the tide on the opioid epidemic that has caused so much pain here in Ohio.”
The next National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is scheduled for Oct. 26.
