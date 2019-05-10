A photogenic K-9 makes it into Arkansas high school yearbook

(WDBJ7/Gray News) - An Arkansas high school yearbook featured staff members and a K-9 school resource officer.
The K-9 named Mya from the Bryant Police Department in Bryant, Ark., was featured in the 2019 Bryant High School yearbook.
The dog’s yearbook photo was published to the Bryant Police Department’s Facebook page on Thursday receiving tons of love from everyone.
"So it looks like one of Bryant PD's finest School Resource Officer's made the Hornet Yearbook this year. Good job Mya, you are representing the PD with pride.....Hornet Pride!!!" the post reads.
Mya is a Belgian Malinois that was introduced to the Bryant Police Department as a narcotics K-9 but is also trained for tracking and article recovery, Mysaline reported.
