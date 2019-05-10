Slavic Village trying to protect its neighborhood and it could mean free ice cream for you

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -The Slavic Village Development (SVD) group has put a bounty on those “We Buy Houses” and “Cash For Houses” signs, posted just about everywhere in Cleveland.
The signs are usually very generic, sometimes handmade, and most of the time only include a phone number.
“They’re very predatory,” Joe Linsky said, who is the Community Engagement Coordinator for the SVD. “There’s a reason you don’t see a company name on the signs.”
For turning a sign in to the SVD office, 5620 Broadway Ave., you will get a voucher for a free ice cream from Daisy’s Ice Cream also in Slavic Village.
Linsky said they are doing this to protect the houses and neighbors in Slavic Village.
“We’re trying to keep our residents from getting caught up in a scam."
According to Linsky the people who buy the homes have no interest in rehabilitating them and making the neighborhood nicer.
He said they offer people in desperate situations, much less than what their home is worth.
“We heard recent they’re buying it, and then renting it back to you,” Linsky said.
So far about a dozen signs have been turned into SVD and they will issue free ice cream while supplies last.
The signs will be used as a part of an art instillation during “Rooms to Let,” which is an event where three homes, set to be demolished, are turned over to artists.
Once the artists have completed projects in every room, they are opened to the public for walking tours.
“Rooms to Let” will be May 18, and 19.
