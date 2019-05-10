A sobering PSA has a child telling grown ups how to survive an active shooter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A sobering public service announcement produced by March for Our Lives is getting the attention of the national media and social media users as a young child explains to grown ups how to stay alive during an active shooting.
During the PSA at a fictional all-staff meeting a child is introduced to employees at a warehouse as an expert.
Kayleigh then proceeds to instruct the staff using all the tools that school-age children have been trained to do to survive a school shooting.
Kayleigh warns the adults not to cry or speak during the attack.
“When you talk out loud the shooter can tell where you are and where you are hiding,” Kayleigh told the staff. “You can’t cry, it gives away your position and your hiding spot.”
The video ends with the child singing a song she has been taught during active shooter drills.
“Lock down, lock down, let’s all hide. Lock the doors and stay inside. Crotch on down, don’t make a sound, and don’t cry or you’ll be found.”
March for Our Lives is a organization that was formed following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglass High School in Parkland, Florida.
