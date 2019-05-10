Super Bowl champ Julian Edelman to graduate from Kent State on Saturday, 13 years after starting at university

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Julian Edelman says, on Saturday, he will finish what he started more than a decade ago.
The Super Bowl champion and star of the New England Patriots shared that he will be graduating from Kent State University on Saturday and will walk with his fellow graduates.
“It is important to me that I make my parents proud as I fulfill a promise that I made to them that I would, one day, be a college graduate. I also want to set a great example for my daughter,” Edelman posted on Facebook.
Edelman played football for three years at Kent State as the team’s quarterback, but later transitioned to one of the best wide receivers in the NFL when he was drafted in 2009 by the New England Patriots.
