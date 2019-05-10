9th Cuyahoga County Justice Center inmate dies within 11 months

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County officials confirmed a 9th inmate has died at Cuyahoga County Justice Center since last June.
Mary Louise Madigan told 19 News the inmate was a 36-year-old man booked into the jail at 3:38 p.m. on Wednesday for drug possession.
His name is being withheld pending family notification.
Madigan said the inmate was brought into the sally port after getting booked for a series of physical, mental, and behavioral health screenings conducted by MetroHealth medical personnel and corrections officers.
After the screenings, the inmate was brought to his cell with the general population of the jail, according to Madigan.
The inmate was approved to go to a veteran’s pod on Friday morning, Madigan said.
Later that day, the inmate died.
Madigan gave 19 News the following timeline of events:
- 2:28 p.m.: the inmate was found unresponsive by a corrections officer
- 2:29 p.m.: EMS was called to the jail
- 2:38 p.m.: EMS arrived on scene
- 2:47 p.m.: EMS transported the inmate to MetroHealth Hospital
- 2:50 p.m.: the scene within Cuyahoga County Jail was secured
- 3:05 p.m.: the inmate was pronounced dead at MetroHealth Hospital
Cuyahoga County officials have yet to release the cause of death.
Return to 19 News for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.