Wickliffe Police revive, arrest suspected drugged driver on I-90

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It could have ended in tragedy.
A driver, police said was overdosing on heroin, put dozens of lives in danger in broad daylight on a local highway.
It’s amazing no one else was hurt while all of this was happening.
There’s no telling how many people passed the impaired driver on I-90.
It happened at 3:30 in the afternoon.
Dash camera video shows officers find the driver unconscious.
He was stuck off the road in between the highway and an off ramp.
Officers say he went several yards likely unconscious.
Officers broke out a window to get to him.
They reached in to put his car in park, and the engine revved, putting the officers’ lives in danger.
An officer yelled, “Get your foot off the gas!”
Officers then gave the man a dose of the opiate reversal drug, Narcan.
It takes a second dose for the man to wake up.
Then, 30 seconds later, he tells them his name is Ronald Nichols.
You can hear officers tell him he’d just overdosed.
Instead of being thankful to be alive, Nichols immediately denies doing drugs.
Officers explain to him Narcan only works on opioid overdoses.
An officer said, “That means you were overdosing. You were not responsive. The Narcan hit you and you became awake.”
The scary thing is, statistics show drugged drivers are becoming more common out here.
In the Governor’s Highway Safety Association’s most recent study, a higher percent of drivers that have died in crashes more routinely tested positive for drugs than alcohol.
Luckily, no one was hurt in this case.
Officers said Nichols continued to fight them though, and he refused medical treatment.
So, they took him to jail and booked him on OVI charges.
Wickliffe officers said this is their 21st OVI arrest this year to date.
They said the dangerous trend of drugged driving like this largely coincides with the opiate epidemic.
