6-year-old Summit County child in critical condition after being trapped in a house fire

AKRON, OH (WOIO) -A six-year-old girl is in critical condition after being injured in a house fire Thursday evening.
According to Akron Fire Public Information Officer Serjie Lash, firefighters were called to the corner of Laffer and Iroquois Avenues just after 7 pm.
The little girl was rescued from the basement of the home and was rushed to Akron Children’s Hospital.
An Akron firefighter suffered a non-fire related minor injury and was taken to the hospital to get checked out.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Several other children and two adults were also inside the home, but escaped without injury.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.