Accused meat thief caught with beef jerky in hand, steak in pants

SOLON, OH (WOIO) - A Solon man was arrested and charged with theft after allegedly placing a package of meat in his pants and walking out of the 34310 Aurora Road Market District with more meat in his hands.
On May 3, Teyvaun Nelson-Allen, 23, exited the building with the meat before an officer confronted him in the parking lot.
Nelson-Allen refused to stop for the officer before police confronted the male in the Park East Apartments parking lot.
He had an open package of unpaid Beef Jerky in his hands and as he was being handcuffed, a package of steak fell from his pants.
An employee of the store told police they had also captured a theft on video the prior day and believe it was Nelson-Allen.
While searching Nelson-Allen’s belongings, police discovered a bag of marijuana.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.