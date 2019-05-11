Akron man found guilty in 2018 convenience store shooting

Source: Summit County Court of Common Pleas
By Erin Simonek | May 11, 2019 at 1:06 AM EDT - Updated May 11 at 1:10 AM

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - On Friday, May 11, Devon C. Williams, 22, of Akron, was found guilty in the murder of Shawn Prude, 20.

Williams was also found guilty of attempted murder, felonious assault, and carrying concealed weapons.

The verdict comes after a November 20, 2018, shooting at a convenience store in the 1200 block of South Arlington Street in

Akron.

Williams turned himself into Akron police shortly after murdering Prude last year.

Williams claimed he acted in self-defense. The jury did not agree.

Judge Christine Croce will sentence Williams on Wednesday, May 15 at 1:00 p.m.

