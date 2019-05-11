Akron Police want to find brazen thief

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department is interested in finding a suspect who entered an open lawn care trailer and walked away with a Stihl backpack style leaf blower.
On April 28 around 1 p.m. the suspect entered the open lawn care trailer that was parked on the southwest corner of the Metro Transit Center and walked away with a leaf blower.
The owner gave chase but the suspect fled southbound and got away.
If you have any information, please contact Akron Police Detective Soulsby at 330-375-2530; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).
You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers can remain anonymous. Any Facebook tips that contain personal information, including names, email addresses, telephone numbers, or mailing addresses should not be posted as a comment here; please send via inbox.
If you see the suspect do not approach; call 911.
