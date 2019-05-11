Northeast Ohio Weather: Scattered rain around on Mother’s Day

Because of the direction the system is moving in, it has bumped up winds out of the NE, especially along the lake, to 20-30 MPH. This has once again triggered the potential for lakeshore flooding along the western basin. A LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH will be in effect tonight through much of the day Sunday. We're reaching record water levels in Lake Erie, which means the damage potential is unknown. Lucas, Sandusky, and Erie Co. (including the islands as well) can expect shoreline flooding, shore erosion, large waves, and the potential for damage to Marinas, boats, and buildings along the lakeshore. The situation near the lakeshore will have to be monitored closely.