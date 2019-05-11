Northeast Ohio Weather: Scattered rain around on Mother’s Day

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Ahead of an approaching system, we've actually had fairly nice, just cool, weather on Saturday. Rain will start to move in late tonight along an area of low pressure moving in from the River Valley.
Because of the direction the system is moving in, it has bumped up winds out of the NE, especially along the lake, to 20-30 MPH. This has once again triggered the potential for lakeshore flooding along the western basin. A LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH will be in effect tonight through much of the day Sunday. We're reaching record water levels in Lake Erie, which means the damage potential is unknown. Lucas, Sandusky, and Erie Co. (including the islands as well) can expect shoreline flooding, shore erosion, large waves, and the potential for damage to Marinas, boats, and buildings along the lakeshore. The situation near the lakeshore will have to be monitored closely.
The rest of us will wake up to steady showers Sunday morning, with them becoming more scattered through the day. The best chance for showers will be north through the day Sunday. High temperatures will only be in the mid 50s.
The work week starts off soggy with scattered rain around and highs struggling to make it into the low 50s.
Big pattern change heading into the middle part of next week! We’ll see ridging from the south, which means we’ll finally get some of those warmer temperatures up here to Cleveland. This also means we could see a few waves of energy each day through next week that could bring a few showers. Otherwise expect temperatures to gradually warm to near 70° by Friday.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.