Officials release identity of 9th Cuyahoga County Justice Center inmate that died within 11 months

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The identity of the 9th inmate that died at Cuyahoga County Justice Center since last June has been released.
City Spokesperson Mary Louise Madigan told 19 News the inmate was 36-year-old Nicholas Colbert.
Colbert is listed as a resident of Cleveland on the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s decedent list.
The cause of his death is still under investigation.
Madigan said Colbert was booked into the jail at 3:38 p.m. on Wednesday for drug possession.
After he was booked into the jail, Colbert underwent a series of physical, mental, and behavioral health screenings conducted by MetroHealth medical personnel and corrections officers, according to Madigan.
Less than 48 hours later, Colbert was pronounced dead at MetroHealth hospital after corrections officers found him unresponsive in his cell.
19 News obtained a timeline of events as well as an exclusive interview with a nurse that has had enough, and wants people to know what’s going wrong inside:
