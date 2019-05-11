Stark County officials investigating after man killed in tree cutting accident

WAYNESBURG, OH (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was killed while trees were being cut on private property.
The sheriff said deputies responded to the 6900 block of Ravenna Avenue S.E. in Waynesburg at 2:07 p.m. on Saturday.
According to the sheriff, deputies found a 58-year-old man who was struck by a falling tree.
The man was struck while a tree removal crew was cutting trees, according to the sheriff.
The sheriff confirmed the man was a member of that crew.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff.
The sheriff lists his death as “accidental."
The man’s identity will be released once his family is notified.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at (330) 430-3800.
