Stark County Sheriff: investigation underway after resident shoots 24-year-old breaking into their home

LAKE TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 24-year-old man was shot by a resident of the home he was breaking into, according to the report.
The sheriff said deputies responded to the 8200 block of St. Patrick Avenue NW in the St. James Allotment at 7:32 a.m. on Saturday for a shooting.
When deputies arrived, they found a 24-year-old man who was shot during a home break-in, according to the sheriff.
The sheriff said he was transported to a nearby hospital where he remains in stable condition.
Investigators determined the shooting happened when the 24-year-old forced his way into the home of the 50-year-old resident that shot him, according to the sheriff.
The sheriff said detectives determined it was a domestic-related incident.
The sheriff also said the general public has no reason to be concerned.
Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800.
