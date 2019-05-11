Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman to walk at Kent State’s graduation

KENT, OH (WOIO) - Among the 5,307 degrees presented at Kent State University’s spring 2019 commencement, one of those degrees will go to New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman.
Edelman was the starting quarterback for Kent State from 2006-2008 before being drafted by the Patriots in 2009.
He recently earned his Bachelor of Integrative Studies degree.
Edelman will be the first to cross the stage to accept his degree with over 5,000 students from all 8 Kent State campus’ to follow.
Kent State’s graduation begins on Saturday, May 11, at 11 a.m. at Dix Stadium.
