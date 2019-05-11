Wheel of Fortune hosting auditions at Northfield Park

NORTHFIELD, OH (WOIO) - Have you always excelled at solving the puzzles on Wheel of Fortune?
Wheel of Fortune is hosting open auditions at the MGM Northfield Park on Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12 at 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Attendees will have a chance to fill out an application to have his or her name randomly drawn to play Wheel of Fortune onstage.
The event allows participants to win unique prizes and be evaluated as a contestant for the broadcast version of the show.
Anyone who attends and submits an application has the chance to be called onstage for an audition and may be invited to a future final round of auditions when the show’s contestant producers return to Cleveland.
You must be 21 or older to submit an application.
