Wheel of Fortune hosting auditions at Northfield Park

Wheel of Fortune hosting auditions at Northfield Park
Source: Wheel of Fortune Facebook
By Erin Simonek | May 11, 2019 at 4:29 AM EDT - Updated May 11 at 4:32 AM

NORTHFIELD, OH (WOIO) - Have you always excelled at solving the puzzles on Wheel of Fortune?

Wheel of Fortune is hosting open auditions at the MGM Northfield Park on Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12 at 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Attendees will have a chance to fill out an application to have his or her name randomly drawn to play Wheel of Fortune onstage.

The Wheelmobile is rolling into Ohio! Meet us at MGM in Northfield Park this Saturday and Sunday for your chance to audition for America's Game! http://bit.ly/2YgazBL

Posted by Wheel of Fortune on Wednesday, May 8, 2019

The event allows participants to win unique prizes and be evaluated as a contestant for the broadcast version of the show.

Anyone who attends and submits an application has the chance to be called onstage for an audition and may be invited to a future final round of auditions when the show’s contestant producers return to Cleveland.

You must be 21 or older to submit an application.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.