Akron house fire traps 3 residents, sends woman and police officer to the hospital

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - The Akron Fire Department is investigating a house fire that sent one woman and a police officer to the hospital.
Officials said firefighters responded to a house fire on the 570 block of Wilson Street at 5:50 p.m. on Saturday.
Open arrival, they found three people were trapped in the house, according to the report.
Akron Fire said firefighters assisted two people out of the house while a woman was rescued from a bedroom on the first floor.
Officials said the woman was transported to the hospital.
Her condition is unknown at this time.
Akron Fire said an Akron police officer was also transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation and is expected to be released.
Officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Red Cross is reportedly helping the displaced residents.
