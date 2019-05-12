Akron motorcycle officer in serious condition after being struck by drunk driver

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department’s Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating an accident involving a motorcycle officer and a 65-year-old female in a 2002 Toyota Sienna minivan.
Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Saturday, a motorcycle officer was struck by a minivan at the intersection of South Portage Path and Bloomfield Avenue.
The officer was traveling southbound on Portage Path attempting to stop a traffic violator, when the female was traveling eastbound on Bloomfield Avenue.
The woman stopped at the stop sign, but she failed to yield and pulled out in front of the officer. He was ejected from the motorcycle and was pinned underneath the minivan.
The officer was removed from under the minivan and transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General where his injuries are serious. The female driver and her passenger, an 11-year-old granddaughter, were not injured.
The woman appeared to be intoxicated and was transported to the Akron Police Department for further testing.
Following field sobriety testing and a Breathalyzer test with results of .125, officers arrested Corrie M. Sharpe, 65, of West Exchange Street in Akron.
She was charged with stop; fail to yield, OVI, BAC, aggravated vehicular assault, and child endangering and booked into the Summit County Jail.
The officer is a 23-year veteran assigned to the Uniform Subdivision, Traffic Bureau.
At the time of the accident, the officer was working on a State of Ohio Enforcement Grant.
