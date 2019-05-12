City of Parma’s Safety Fair shows dozens of kids how to stay protected while introducing officials who protect them

PARMA, OH (WOIO) - Dozens gathered today in Parma for the 18th annual Safety Fair.
Including some little ones who told 19 News, they when they grow up, they want to keep you safe!
For the last 18 years, the city has held this event. And many say they look forward to it.
“Well, we love to come out to the Parma Safety Fair, there’s just so much things for the kids to learn about and they put on great demonstrations, it’s just really awesome," said one Parma resident.
Including those who say they too want to serve.
“We were in the last class of the Parma Police Academy, it was very interesting and very informative, we got to learn about things the average citizen in Parma will never know but it was well worth the 10 weeks to take it," said Ken Kacvinsky.
The event gives families the opportunity to talk to the men and women who protect them and is also a chance to build relationships.
“Today is a great way to bring the community together and see all about safety, especially for the children. I wish I would’ve had something like this when my children were little," said Vikki McNeeley.
