Man shot to death at R Bar in Canton, suspect in custody

CANTON, OH (WOIO) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot to death at a bar in Canton early Sunday morning.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting at R Bar on Wertz Avenue NW around 12:40 a.m.
They arrived on scene to find 22-year-old Nigel Gerald Jackson laying in the front parking lot near the door. He had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.
Jackson was transported by Canton Fire medics to Aultman Hospital, where he was pronounced dead of his injuries.
Police arrested 24-year-old Tavist Devawn Chester on felony murder charges in connection with the incident.
The shooting remains under investigation.
