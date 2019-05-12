Man shot to death at R Bar in Canton, suspect in custody

By Amber Cole | May 12, 2019 at 1:35 PM EDT - Updated May 12 at 1:39 PM

CANTON, OH (WOIO) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot to death at a bar in Canton early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at R Bar on Wertz Avenue NW around 12:40 a.m.

They arrived on scene to find 22-year-old Nigel Gerald Jackson laying in the front parking lot near the door. He had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

Jackson was transported by Canton Fire medics to Aultman Hospital, where he was pronounced dead of his injuries.

Police arrested 24-year-old Tavist Devawn Chester on felony murder charges in connection with the incident.

The shooting remains under investigation.

