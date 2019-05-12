Mother’s Day spending expected to hit $25 billion this year

(CNN) - Mother’s Day 2019 is adding up to be one of the most expensive on record.
The National Retail Federation says $25 billion will be spent on mothers this holiday.
That’s up from $23.1 billion last year in 2018.
“Mother’s Day spending has been growing consistently over the past several years, and this year’s spending is expected to be the highest in the 16-year history of our survey,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “Consumers are excited to celebrate all the moms in their lives, and retailers are ready to inspire consumers with unique gift options.”
According to the survey, most of the money will be spent on greeting cards.
Followed by flowers, a special outing like a spa day, gift cards, clothing and jewelry.
Consumers ages 35-44 are likely to spend the most at an average $248, which is up from $224. Also, men are likely to spend more than women at $237 compared with $158, according to the survey.
