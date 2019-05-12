1 dead, 5 injured after wrong-way crash in Willoughby Hills

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, OH (WOIO) - The Willoughby Hills Police Department is investigating a serious two car motor vehicle crash located on the IR 271 northbound bridge to IR 90 westbound.
Authorities believe the crash was caused by a wrong way driver operating a dark colored sedan that crashed into a white SUV.
Willoughby Hills police were dispatched to the crash at approximately 3:14 a.m. Sunday by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Central Communications.
The highway was closed for several hours after the crash and the five injured were taken to Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield.
