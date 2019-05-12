1 dead, 5 injured after wrong-way crash in Willoughby Hills

1 dead, 5 injured after wrong-way crash in Willoughby Hills
By Amber Cole | May 12, 2019 at 9:26 AM EDT - Updated May 12 at 10:07 AM

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, OH (WOIO) - The Willoughby Hills Police Department is investigating a serious two car motor vehicle crash located on the IR 271 northbound bridge to IR 90 westbound.

1 person is dead and 5 injured after a wrong-way crash in Willoughby Hills early this morning. 😞 TVNewsLady is LIVE with the details. https://www.cleveland19.com/2019/05/12/multiple-injured-after-wrong-way-crash-willoughby-hills/

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Sunday, May 12, 2019

Authorities believe the crash was caused by a wrong way driver operating a dark colored sedan that crashed into a white SUV.

Willoughby Hills police were dispatched to the crash at approximately 3:14 a.m. Sunday by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Central Communications.

The highway was closed for several hours after the crash and the five injured were taken to Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.