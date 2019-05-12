Northeast Ohio Weather: Fall-like start to the work week, summer-like end

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Showers will move in overnight Sunday and will linger through the day Monday. Temperatures will drop into the low 40s.
The LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING will be in effect through 10 PM tonight. We're reaching record water levels in Lake Erie, which means the damage potential is unknown. Lucas, Sandusky, Ottawa, and Erie Co. (including the islands as well) can expect shoreline flooding, shore erosion, large waves, and the potential for damage to Marinas, boats, and buildings along the lakeshore. The situation near the lakeshore will have to be monitored closely.
The work week starts off soggy with scattered rain around and highs struggling to make it into the low 50s.
Big pattern change heading into the middle part of next week! We’ll see ridging from the south, which means we’ll finally get some of those warmer temperatures up here to Cleveland. This also means we could see a few waves of energy each day through next week that could bring a few showers. Otherwise expect temperatures to gradually warm to near 70° by Friday... and the potential for near 80° temperatures through the weekend. Wahoo!
