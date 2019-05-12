Saniyah Nicholson’s father speaks out at annual Survivors of Violence event

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Many in Cleveland alone have lost loved ones to violent crimes.
Cleveland State University hosted the 4th annual Survivors of Violence event in hopes of easing the pain of grief.
Notably one person in attendance was the father of 9-year-old Saniyah Nicholson.
“It’s my first time here being that I lost my baby girl almost a year ago,” said Robert Nicholson.
For Robert, the pain of losing his daughter is still very raw.
“You see all the other children riding and playing and you think that yours should be out there but the reality sets in,” said Robert, clearly holding back tears.
Saniyah was killed nearly a year ago on Cleveland’s east-side after being caught in the crossfire of two groups shooting at one another.
Saturday evening her father was joined by others in similar situations at the annual concert and conference created by Dennis Cash.
“We’re trying to bring more awareness to the trauma it causes in our communities from a violent act such as a murder and even domestic abuse,” said Cash.
After losing members of his own family, the organizer gave life to the event in hopes of comforting those physically and emotionally scarred by brutality.
“One thing I realized was entertainment brings us together regardless - Music! So I wanted to use music over violence,” Cash Rejoiced.
But every time Robert see’s another family suffering from the void created by senseless violence, he can’t help but face the music that his baby girl is no longer around.
“It’s an experience that you wouldn’t ever have thought you had to go through to know that that’s your baby and now it seems like we’re about to relive it - especially if you hear anything or see another parent going through,” said Robert.
Cash is planning another follow-up event to take place next year. He’s also working on several other projects that will take place between now and then.
He’s publicly given out his number to anyone who may want to collaborate or donate to make the event better.
You can reach him at 216-324-4802
