Sheriff’s deputy spots muskrat swimming across road in Sandusky County

RICE TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) - Well, here’s a sight you don’t see every day!
A deputy with the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office was on patrol Sunday when he encountered a muskrat swimming through high water on County Road 129 in Rice Township.
Water in and around Sandusky Bay, including tributaries, is expected to continue rising today.
Residents in the area are urged to exercise extreme caution and never attempt to drive through standing water on roadways. Area muskrats, on the other hand, may proceed with caution.
The Village of Bay View also issued a warning to residents regarding the high water.
