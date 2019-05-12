‘This gives me so much hope’: Utah man donates liver to save mom’s life

MURRAY, Utah (KSTU/CNN) - After watching his mother struggle with liver issues for nearly three decades, a Utah son offered her part of his own liver in a lifesaving transplant.
Gwen Finlayson, 63, has been living with autoimmune hepatitis for 27 years, and doctors have always told her she needed a liver transplant. But at her age and with relatively good health, the chances of her getting one from the transplant list were slim.
Then, her son, 37-year-old Brandon Finlayson, stepped up and volunteered to be her donor.
"How do you respond to that? This is my son. It was hard,” Gwen Finlayson said.
Gwen Finlayson wanted her son to be healthy and strong for his own five kids, while Brandon Finlayson wanted his mom around to watch those kids grow up, according to Intermountain Healthcare.
Though it took some convincing, Gwen Finlayson finally agreed to the surgery, which took place in February. It was the state’s first left lobe living liver transplant.
Three months later, both mother and son are feeling better than ever.
"To see her with energy and to see her back doing the things she used to be able to do, it’s really exciting,” Brandon Finlayson said.
Gwen Finlayson says her son, who was willing to risk his life for her, is a true hero. Brandon Finlayson disagrees.
“No, I think I’m a son,” he said.
In the past, worried about her deteriorating health, Gwen Finlayson used to force herself to live in the moment, but now, thanks to her son’s gift, she can look forward to the future.
"I get a new lease on life,” Gwen Finlayson said. “I finally have a healthy liver. That’s not to say those 27 years weren’t great. I’ve had a great life. But this gives me so much hope, so much hope.”
