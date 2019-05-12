Track trio from Shaw High taking their talents to the next level

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -Deyanna Parker, Morgan Dennis and Carlena Pickett have been breaking records on the track at Shaw High.
Now, each will take their talents to the college level.
This installment of “College Stars of the Future” takes an inside looks at the East Cleveland Trio, and their plans for the next level.
Parker and Dennis are headed for Ashland University to continue their college track careers while Pickett will become a Golden Flash at Kent State.
