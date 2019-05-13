Blue Sushi Sake Grill finds home in Crocker Park, excited to serve Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Blue Sushi Sake Grill found a home at Crocker Park in Westlake and they couldn’t sign the papers fast enough.
Perry Parrigin, Director of Marketing for the Blue Sushi Sake Grill said the company was happy to find a spot in Greater Cleveland. “When we found the right situation in Cleveland we couldn’t sign the papers fast enough,” he said.
This is the first Ohio location for the restaurant who have brought 65 new jobs to the area.
The restaurant, located in Park’s Comet Alley is next to the Hyatt Place Hotel.
The Blue Sushi Sake Grill opened in mid-April and prides themselves on offering a fun way to experience sushi and sake.
“We like to give our guests a lot of options,” Parrigan said, "especially the novice sake drinkers who might be intimidated.
The menu uses 100% sustainable ingredients and even offers hay straws to benefit the environment.
“We’re just mindful of Mother Earth and the ecosystems,” Parrigan said.
Blue Sushi Sake Grill is open for lunch, happy hour and dinner
