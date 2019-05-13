Cleveland celebrating Police Week by lighting the city blue

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - In 1962 President John F. Kennedy selected May 15 as Peace Officers memorial day, since then communities across the country have taken the opportunity to show love to those in uniform.
The Cleveland community is showing their support for law enforcement for National Police Week (May 11 - May 18th).
The 2nd Annual Light Northern Ohio Blue campaign is calling for locals to wear blue clothing and lighting their place of business blue throughout the week.
Home Depot, Ace Hardware and Dunn Hardware are among the businesses participating.
