Cleveland city officials offer $10,000 reward for tips leading to arson arrest (Source: WOIO)
By Randy Buffington | May 13, 2019 at 5:49 AM EDT - Updated May 13 at 5:56 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - City of officials are asking for the public’s help in finding the person(s) responsible for a fire that took place April 29.

A press conference is expected to start at 9 a.m. with more details.

Mayor Frank Jackson, Fire Chief Angelo Calvillo, and Local 93 Union President Francis Lally will be in attendance.

The blaze took place at a vacant house on the 2900 block of East 66th Street, leaving one firefighter with a broken leg.

After an investigation police came to the conclusion that the fire was set intentionally.

