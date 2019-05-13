The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo launched a fundraiser that will help name the new sloth bear cub

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is letting the public have a say in naming the sloth bear cub born in January 2019.
The sloth cub is the first born at the Zoo in 30 years.
To cast a vote for your favorite name visitors can vote at the sloth bear habitat at the Zoo or online with a donation to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo through the Future for Wildlife Fund.
The donation can be anonymous or in honor/memory of somebody.
Three names that are unique to sloth bears native regions in India have been put on the ballet.
• Lali: meaning darling
• Nisha: meaning night
• Shala: an homage to mom, Shiva, and dad, Balawat
The name will be selected based on the highest donation total. The public has until midnight, Monday, May 27 to cast a vote.
Sloth bears can weigh up to 300 pounds when fully grown.
The species has several distinctive features and behaviors including unique flexible snouts that act as a vacuum cleaner in sucking up termites or grubs from trees.
Aside from insects, sloth bears also eat fruits, flowers, sugar cane and honey.
Young sloth bears, up to six months of age, will ride on their mother’s back by clinging to their long fur.
