Cleveland police: suspect at large after fatally shooting 28-year-old man on East Side

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department is searching for the suspect involved in a fatal shooting that claimed the life of a 28-year-old man.
Police said officers responded to the 4300 block of East 114th Street for a man shot at about 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.
The man was treated on scene before he was conveyed to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
His name has not yet been released.
Police said the suspect is still on the loose, but there is no description of them at this time.
Members of the homicide unit and Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office reportedly responded to the scene to investigate.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to call authorities at (216) 623-5464.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.