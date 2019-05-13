FBI and police charge Bedford man with robbing 2 banks

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - Garfield Heights police and FBI agents have arrested a Bedford man accused of robbing two banks.
According to Garfield Heights police, Jason Smith, 49, was arrested at his home without incident on May 10.
Officers said Smith robbed the Ohio Catholic Credit Union at 13623 Rockside Road on April 2 and the First Federal of Lakewood Bank at 12648 Rockside Road on April 29.
“Thank you to our Detectives for their efforts in getting this accomplished. Also, to our citizens and bank employees for providing information about the suspect. Taking people such as Mr. Smith out of society increases the safety of citizens in our community as well as neighboring ones. The Garfield Heights Police Department will remain committed and vigilant in doing just that on a daily basis,” posted Garfield Heights police on Facebook.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.