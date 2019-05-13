Frank Jackson pitches Cleveland City Council on $53 million infrastructure project aimed at repairing battered roads, aging buildings

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Mayor Frank Jackson introduced a set of funding proposals to Cleveland City Council on Monday night that would work to improve infrastructure around town.
The investment would focus on repairs to roads, city buildings and playgrounds.
If approved, the $53 million worth of projects would focus on:
Recreation Centers: This would include repairs to the following neighborhood resource and recreation centers: Estabrook, Stella Walsh, Clark, Sterling, Lonnie Burton and Kovacic. It also includes repairs to several playgrounds, citywide courts, fields and playgrounds.
Public facilities: This would include repairs to City Hall’s roof, City Hall emergency repairs, West Side Market emergency repairs, Willard Garage improvements, Cleveland Public Hall upgrades, Ridge Road Transfer Station, Cleveland Division of Police stables, Cleveland Fire Station #26 improvements and more. The estimated cost for these repairs is $11.3 million.
Miles Avenue: The city of Cleveland will share in the cost of making repairs and resurfacing Miles Avenue with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT). A 3.6-mile stretch of Miles Avenue would be resurfaced from Broadway Avenue to the Warrensville city line. It is estimated construction would begin April 2020.
Center Street Bridge: Improvements of the Center Street Bridge, which was constructed in 1901 to provide access over the Cuyahoga River. The project would include repairing structural steel, painting the bridge, improving pedestrian access, repairing the operator house and making mechanical and electrical repairs.
West 65th Street: Resurfacing a 1.90-mile stretch of West 65th Street from Denison Avenue to Herman Avenue. Includes replacement of curbs, installation of ADA compliant ramps, traffic signals, bike lanes and more.
East 105th Street: Rehabilitation of a 1-mile section of East 105th Street from Greenlawn to the northern city limits. Improvements in addition to resurfacing would include replacement of curbs, installation of ADA compliant ramps, traffic signals, bike lanes and more.
East 116th Street: Upgrade traffic signal at the south leg of East 116th Street and Harvard Avenue and interconnect it with the Cleveland Commercial Railroad crossing across East 116th Street, just north of the intersection at Harvard Avenue. This is a safety upgrade stopping traffic on Harvard when the rail gates are triggered by an approaching train to East 116th Street.
Professional services: This legislation would authorize the City to enter into contracts for professional services with two vendors for construction and design projects for roads, bridges and City facilities.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.